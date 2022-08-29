Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission Encourages Residents to Recognize International Overdose Awareness Day
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Communities around the world come together every August 31st to remember those lost to overdose, acknowledge the grief of loved ones left behind, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, and reduce the impact of overdose.
Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission is encouraging residents to recognize this International Awareness Day to remember loved ones and act toward preventing overdose. The frequency of overdose–specifically by fentanyl–has reached alarmingly high levels.
Community members can help prevent drug overdoses by safely disposing of unwanted or expired medications. Too often, unused prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) medications find their way into the wrong hands. This can be dangerous and often tragic. Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to potential accidental poisoning, misuse, and overdose. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.
Permanent prescription take-back boxes will provide a unified opportunity for the public to surrender expired, unwanted, or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications to law enforcement officers for destruction. Controlled, non-controlled, and OTC medications will be accepted in the form of capsules, pills, tablets, liquids, or creams. Sharps and syringes will not be accepted due to the potential hazard posed by blood-borne pathogens. For a list of take-back box locations, please visit https://takebackday.dea.gov/.
Opioid overdose can also be prevented by carrying Naloxone or Narcan. Naloxone is a nasal spray medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose and is available to anyone for free. Opioids are a class of drugs that include the illegal drug heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, and pain relievers available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone (OxyContin®), hydrocodone (Vicodin®), codeine, morphine, and many others.
If you or someone you know would like a Naloxone kit, please contact Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission at 814-226-6350.
