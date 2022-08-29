North Clarion School ‘Restricting Outdoor Activities’ Amid Reported Manhunt in the Area

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT) – The North Clarion School District is placing a restriction on the building on Monday due to a reported manhunt in the area.

“We’re restricting outdoor activities right now,” North Clarion Superintendent Steve Young told exploreClarion.com. “There’s a manhunt going on in the northern part of our district. But, not specific to the school and nothing related to the school. It’s miles away. Just out of an abundance of caution, we’re restricting outdoor activities.”

Young explained that parents do not need to be concerned.

“State Police notified us because there’s an incident in our district,” Young added. “But, the incident is not specific to the school, and it’s not even close to the school. (State Police) are handling it.

“For us, it’s let’s just keep them inside today just out of an abundance of caution.”

Young issued the following statement:

As a result of a police matter that is taking place within the boundaries of our District, we have decided to restrict all outside activities today. The school day is running as normal with no disruption to education. If the incident is not resolved by the end of the day, all after school activities will be cancelled. There is no threat specific to the District and dismissal will occur using our normal procedures.

PSP Marienville declined to comment on the situation.

