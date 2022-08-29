One Dead in Venango County Crash

IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was killed early Sunday morning in a rollover crash on Clintonville Road.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 12:51 a.m. on Sunday, August 28, on Clintonville Road, in Irwin Township, Venango County.

Police say 30-year-old Scott E. Shultz Jr., of Harrisville, was operating a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck while traveling westbound on State Route 208 (Clintonville Road) at a high rate of speed.

Shultz’s vehicle traveled off of the north berm, impacting a ditch, and continued westbound in the ditch before impacting two mailboxes and then a culvert for a driveway, police said.

The vehicle then continued over the driveway and struck a utility pole, which caused it to roll over onto its roof and come to a final rest in the middle of the roadway.

Shultz was pronounced dead at the scene by Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh.

He was not using a seat belt.

PSP Franklin and Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.

