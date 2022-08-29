Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Macaroni Tuna Casserole

This dish is so easy to put together!

Ingredients

1 package (7-1/4 ounces) of macaroni and cheese

1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of celery soup, undiluted



1 can (5 ounces) tuna, drained and flaked1/2 cup whole milk1 cup shredded cheddar cheeseMinced fresh parsley, optional

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 350°. Prepare macaroni and cheese according to package directions. Stir in soup, tuna, and milk. Pour into a greased 2-qt. baking dish. Sprinkle with cheese and, if desired, parsley. Bake, uncovered, for 20-25 minutes or until cheese is melted.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

