Clarion Soccer: Golden Eagles Fall to Ursuline in Home Opener

CLARION, Pa. – The Golden Eagle soccer team returned to the friendly confines of Memorial Stadium on Sunday afternoon, but were unable to overcome a second half goal by Ursuline as Clarion fell to the Arrows by a 1-0 score.

(Photo by Kirkland Photography.)

Ursuline had the better of offensive chances in the game, outshooting Clarion 9-1 in terms of balls put on net, but netminder Alex Velez was sharp in turning away the vast majority of Arrow scoring opportunities. One such play occurred early in the first half, when a crossing pass through the box ended up on the toe of Kristina Spitzer. Spitzer pushed it toward the lower left corner but Velez stopped it to keep the game scoreless.

Clarion’s best scoring opportunity was in the first half, coming in the ninth minute. Dobb stole the ball and kicked it loose deep into the Ursuline end, but was unable to find anyone on a crossing pass that was gobbled up by the Arrow keeper.

Ursuline got on the board less than five minutes into the second half on a beautiful pass and finish. Joyce Fallon lobbed a pass cross-field to the right side of the field, feeding Odessa Strizzi. Strizzi carried it to the top of the right-hand side of the box and fired a shot to the upper left hand corner of the net. Velez made a play on it but could not reach the shot as Ursuline went ahead 1-0.

The Arrows held that lead up for the remainder of the game, keeping the Golden Eagles from threatening the rest of the way.

