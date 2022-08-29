Woman Charged With Trespassing After Entering Cooksburg Man’s Residence Due in Court Tomorrow

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Pittsburgh woman who is facing felony trespass and related charges for entering a Cooksburg man’s residence is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 33-year-old Marissa Lynn Perla, of Pittsburgh, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, in front of Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s in Forest County Court.

She faces the following charges:

– Criminal Trespassing – Enter Structure, Felony 3



– Defiant Trespassing – Actual Communication to Actor, Misdemeanor 3– Criminal Trespass/Simple Trespasser, Summary

Details of the case:

The incident occurred on Tuesday, May 31 at a residence along Coleman Run Road, in Cooksburg, Barnett Township, Forest County.

According to a criminal complaint, on May 31, PSP Marienville received a call from a known victim, who reported that Marissa Perla had entered his home without his knowledge.

Upon speaking with the victim, he reported that Perla has not lived at this residence since January of 2022.

Both the victim and PSP Marienville on numerous occasions had informed Perla not to return to the victim’s residence, the complaint states.

The victim told police that Perla contacted him via phone multiple times in the early morning hours of May 31. He answered and asked Perla to stop contacting him, the complaint indicates.

When he woke up on May 31, the victim said that Perla was standing in the bedroom of his residence. The victim informed police that Perla claimed to run out of gas and came to his residence, according to the complaint.

Perla was arraigned at 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, in front of Magisterial District Judge Todd A. Woodin.

Perla is also facing the following charges during the August 30 preliminary hearing:

– False Report and related charges from a January 5, 2022 incident.

– DUI and related charges from a June 30, 2022 incident.

Perla was lodged in the Warren County Jail on June 30, 2022, on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

