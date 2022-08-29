Distracted Driver Causes Chain Reaction Crash on Chicora Road; Two Injured

OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details regarding a distracted driver who caused a chain reaction crash injuring two East Brady residents on Chicora Road earlier this month.

According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, as traffic was slowed down by a large vehicle that was traveling west along Chicora Road, in Oakland Township, Butler County.

Police say a 2011 Jeep Compass driven by 33-year-old Kelsey A. Craig, of East Brady, and a 2019 Kia Sorento operated by 60-year-old Melanie S. Golden, of Gulfport, Florida, were stopped on Chicora Road when a 2007 Ford F-150 XLT driven by 78-year-old Douglas I. Davis, of Parker, was traveling towards the stopped traffic.

Davis failed to stop in time and hit the Jeep, putting it into motion as the Jeep subsequently struck the Kia, according to police.

Davis related he was distracted by his cell phone at the time of the crash, police say.

Davis was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Craig and her passenger, 68-year-old Dana L. Craig, of East Brady, were transported to Butler Memorial Hospital by Chicora Community Ambulance to treat possible injuries.

Golden reported possible injuries but was not transported.

Kelsey Craig and Golden were using seat belts.

Dana Craig was not using a seat belt.

According to police, Davis was issued a traffic citation.

PSP Butler released the above report on Monday, August 29, 2022.

