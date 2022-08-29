Douglas H. Baine, age 74, of Shippenville, PA, formerly of Tionesta, PA, died on Thursday evening, August 25, 2022 at his home in Shippenville.

He was born April 10, 1948 in Pittsburgh, PA, son of the late Roland H. and Genevieve (Ash) Baine

On March 30, 1985 at the Shamburg Church of God in Pleasantville, PA, he married Marilyn M. (McWilliams) Baine, who survives.

Doug retired from the Defense Department, where he worked as an inspector.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Wesley J. Harmon of Crestview, Florida. His granddaughter, Katlyn Land and her husband Richard of Tionesta, PA. Three brothers: Roland A. Baine and his wife Anne of Allison Park, PA; Thomas Baine and his wife Simone of Titusville, PA; and Roger N. Baine of Tionesta. One sister, Carol Thalhofer and her husband Ronald of Butler, PA. Several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents Doug was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Johnston.

There will be no public visitation.

All services held will be private.

Burial will be at Wolf’s Corners Cemetery in Tionesta.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman J. Wimer Funeral Home of Tionesta.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Tionesta Church of God Memorial Fund PO Box 247 Tionesta, PA 16353.

(pictured is Doug on top of the Nebraska Bridge in Tionesta, during high water of-course)

