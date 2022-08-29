Driver Distracted by Cell Phone Veers Off Roadway, Strikes Guide Rail on I-80 in Barkeyville

BARKEYVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A driver who became distracted by his cell phone, veered off the roadway, and struck a guide rail along Interstate 80 in Barkeyville Borough on Thursday night.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:05 p.m. on Thursday, August 25.

Police say 59-year-old Mark E. Viertel, of Parker, was operating a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado while traveling east on I-80 when he looked down at his phone, veered off onto the northbound side of I-80, and struck a guide rail end.

Viertel’s vehicle then spun clockwise and came to a final rest facing southwest in the left-hand travel lane, police say.

Viertel was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene with traffic control.

Hovis Truck Services towed the vehicle from the scene.

According to police, Viertel was cited for a traffic violation.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Monday, August 29, 2022.

