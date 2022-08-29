Featured Local Job: Automotive Painter/Auto Body Technician

Gatesman Auto Body is looking for a hard-working employee who cares about turning out the highest quality repairs possible.

FULL-TIME Automotive Painter/Auto Body Technician

Experience Required.

Pay based on experience and skill level. Benefits Available. Weekends off. Paid Holidays.

Family-owned and operated Body Shop for over 70 years.

Gatesman Auto Body looks forward to hearing from you.

APPLY IN PERSON OR ONLINE AT www.gatesmanautobody.com

814-226-9468

28177 Route 66, Lucinda, PA 16235, [email protected]

