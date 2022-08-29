It is with great sorrow we say “till we meet again” to Fred Allen Bigley Jr., or as many knew him “Jar”, a nickname given to him by childhood friends.

Born October 5, 1974 in Oil City to Fred Allen Bigley Sr. And Deborah J. Morris Bigley.

Jar Passed away August 23, 2022 at 10:36 P.M. at UPMC Hamot from complications of Heart Surgery.

He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and his beloved dog Honey.

He enjoyed spending time at the Office Bar with his close friend Bill as well as many other friends he made there.

He attended Cranberry Area School District after which he worked for many local companies.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, his daughter Jane Bigley of Jackson Center; one daughter who refused to recognize her father along with two grandchildren she refused to allow him to know. Two sister; Diana Neely of Franklin and Valorie Fulton and her husband William of Cooperstown; a nephew Dakota Lawson and a niece Cheyanne Fulton.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, a nephew Allen Lawson and his brother-in-law, Robert Neely.

A Memorial Service will be held at 215 Halls Run Rd. Cranberry, PA on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 5:00 P.M.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family by visiting Fred’s memorial page at www.HuffFuneral.com and donating towards his funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.