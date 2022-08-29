John C. Rodgers, Sr., 95, a lifelong resident of Second Street in Cooperstown; and a prominent and beloved former barber for many years along Liberty Street in Franklin, was called home by the Lord on Saturday afternoon, August 27 2022 at Sugarcreek Station.

He was born November 12, 1926 in Oil City, a beloved son of the late: Guy M. and Alice R. Rodgers.

One of John’s greatest memories was traveling between Mexico and Canada, highlighting much of The United States on his Indian motorcycle.

John was very proud to have served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during World War II.

John married the former Patricia A. Brink on October 19, 1954. She preceded him in death on February 18, 2008.

John owned and operated Rodgers Barber Shop on Liberty Street in Franklin.

He was a barber by trade for more than 50 years.

He also traveled to several area nursing homes weekly to cut the resident’s hair.

At the age of 92, sadly, John was forced to close his barber shop due to failing eyesight.

He resided at Sugarcreek Station since that time, receiving wonderful care by their nursing staff, and Dr. William Fee.

John was an avid photographer, and local historian.

He had put together many binders with news articles and photos from years gone by.

Left to cherish John’s memory is a daughter, Vickie L. (John) Atkinson; a son, John C. Rodgers, Jr. (Debra); and a step-daughter, Penny Proctor (Bob).

He is further survived by seven grandchildren: Andrew Ray (Helena) of Texas; Scott Ray (Michelle) of South Carolina; Allison Bruneau of Oil City; Travis Bruneau (Jessica) of New York; Ashley Lankford of North Carolina; Brittany L. Greene (Cameron Beverly) also of North Carolina; and Nathan C. Rodgers of Oil City; 13 great grandchildren; and by a great-great grandson; in addition to many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his beloved wife, parents and step-mother, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Samuel Rodgers and Theodore Rodgers (in infancy). Many beloved friends have also preceded John in death through the years.

In accordance of his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A memorial service in celebration of his life is being planned by his family and will be announced at a later time.

Burial will be beside his beloved wife in Cooperstown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in John’s name to either: The Cooperstown Volunteer Fire Department, or to the charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.