 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Patrick Oliver Baker

Monday, August 29, 2022 @ 07:08 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-vZy6r0mSDdKA0bZPatrick Oliver Baker, age 72, of Knox, passed away peacefully at his residence on August 28, 2022.

He was born in Aliquippa, Pa on January 3, 1950 to the late James and Anna (Harrison) Baker.

He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.

He worked for the O-I Glass plant in Clarion.

He married the former Bernice Semanco, who survives.

Patrick is survived by his wife, Bernice Baker of Knox; step-daughter, Katherine (Alan) McGill of Meadville and one grandchild, Desiree (Holcy Furlong) Thompson of Glen Burnie, MD.

Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, 1 sister and a nephew.

There will be no public visitation or funeral service.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.