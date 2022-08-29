Patrick Oliver Baker, age 72, of Knox, passed away peacefully at his residence on August 28, 2022.

He was born in Aliquippa, Pa on January 3, 1950 to the late James and Anna (Harrison) Baker.

He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.

He worked for the O-I Glass plant in Clarion.

He married the former Bernice Semanco, who survives.

Patrick is survived by his wife, Bernice Baker of Knox; step-daughter, Katherine (Alan) McGill of Meadville and one grandchild, Desiree (Holcy Furlong) Thompson of Glen Burnie, MD.

Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, 1 sister and a nephew.

There will be no public visitation or funeral service.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

