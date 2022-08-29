Pickup Truck Collides With Motorcycle Stopped on Side of Road

CONCORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash in which an area man’s motorcycle was struck while he was stopped on the side of the roadway in Concord Township.

According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, August 19, along Oneida Valley Road, in Concord Township, Butler County.

Police say a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 39-year-old Justin P. Warner, of Petrolia, was traveling north on Oneida Valley Road and did not observe a 2005 Honda Shadow Spirit motorcycle operated by 26-year-old Dustin K. Cyphert, of Kennerdell.

Cyphert was legally stopped along the right shoulder of the road, according to police.

Warner’s vehicle struck the bike with its front end.

Both vehicles sustained heavy disabling damage and were towed from the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Warner was cited for driving without a license, according to police.

PSP Butler released the above report on Monday, August 29, 2022.

