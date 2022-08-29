Police: Man Backs Trailer into County Probation Building, Flees Scene

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing criminal charges after surveillance video caught him damaging the Clarion County probation building with his vehicle in June.

Court documents indicate that the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 66-year-old Thomas P. Moore, of Brockway, on Thursday, August 18, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, police received a report that around 2:00 p.m. on June 2 a vehicle had caused damage to the Clarion County Building that houses county probation and District Magistrate 18-3-01 located at 22 North 6th Avenue, in Clarion Borough.

The complainant told police that Clarion County surveillance caught this incident on camera and footage was available for evidence.

Police reviewed the footage and observed a silver Ford pickup with a “Moore Trucking” vanity license plate on the front of the vehicle traveling west on Madison Road.

The Ford was pulling a red fifth-wheel trailer loaded with structural steel. The truck could be seen leaving a construction site located at 639 Main Street before it attempted several times to make a left-hand turn onto South 6th Avenue, causing the steel in the trailer to strike the building, the complaint states.

The truck backed up and pulled forward several times, causing damage to the building each time, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, a male exited the passenger side of the Ford and looked down at the area of damage before getting back into his vehicle and continuing west on Madison Road, out of camera view, the complaint notes.

An officer responded to the scene and was stopped by a known male who related that he was present during the incident; the man reported that he told the driver he struck the building, but the driver left the area, the complaint notes.

Police then responded to the construction site and spoke to a known male and owner of the construction company who advised that he sold the structural steel to Thomas Moore, and showed an officer the check that Moore paid with, the complaint states.

The known male told police he commented to Moore about the steel being too long for his trailer, but Moore wanted the steel loaded onto the trailer anyway, according to the complaint.

On August 12, police received an email from the complainant about the amount of damage done to the building. Clarion County is seeking restitution in the amount of $185.32, the complaint states.

In addition, Moore faces the following charges:

– Accident Involving Damage Attended Vehicle/Property, Misdemeanor 3

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Criminal Mischief – Tamper with Property, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, September 20, at 10:30 a.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

