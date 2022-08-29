Sandra D. Barnett, 70, of Brookville, died early Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at her home following a decline in her health.

Born on July 24, 1952 in Erie, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Lorna Lowmaster Miller.

She was a graduate of Brookville High School and prior to her retirement, she had worked at Sealy Mattress in Strattanville and Brookville Glove Factory.

At Hazen United Methodist Church she married James L. Barnett; he preceded her in death on March 20, 2011.

Her pastimes include fishing, flower gardening, watching the hummingbirds and wildlife, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Those surviving include her sons, BJ (Charity) Barnett and David Barnett; her daughter, Darlene (James) Edmonds; her brother, Jack Miller; her grandchildren, Samantha Barnett Browne, Angel Edmonds Wilson, Caitlin Barnett Boring and Hunter Barnett; and her great grandchildren, Sophia and Violet Vrobel, Aria and Bradley Barnett and Bowden Boring.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her brother, Gerald L. Miller.

There will be no services held.

The family suggests memorial donations be made in her memory to a local animal shelter.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Mrs. Barnett.

