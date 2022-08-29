SPONSORED: Pre-Registration Open for Long Shot Ammo & Arms Autumn Expo
FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Pre-registration is open for Long Shot Ammo & Arms Autumn Expo.
The Fall Bash is happening again this year! Long Shot Ammo & Arms invites you and your family out to enjoy a day of fun at the Long Shot Autumn Expo happening on Saturday, September 24, from 11:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m.
Enjoy a day of music and food trucks featuring the Emporio Meatball Truck, Back Alley BBQ, Ice-O, and The Chow Hall, as well as a variety of wineries, breweries, and crafters.
Be sure to try your hand at axe throwing and sign up for the cornhole tournament.
Plus, they are hosting a big ticket raffle this year!
Pre-register for the event by clicking here. Individuals must be present to win.
Long Shot Ammo & Arms is located at 660 Longview Road, Fairmount City, PA 16224.
For more information, please visit their Facebook page or give them a call at 814-365-7028.
