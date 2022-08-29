 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Pre-Registration Open for Long Shot Ammo & Arms Autumn Expo

Monday, August 29, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

IMG_6547FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Pre-registration is open for Long Shot Ammo & Arms Autumn Expo.

The Fall Bash is happening again this year! Long Shot Ammo & Arms invites you and your family out to enjoy a day of fun at the Long Shot Autumn Expo happening on Saturday, September 24, from 11:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m.

Enjoy a day of music and food trucks featuring the Emporio Meatball Truck, Back Alley BBQ, Ice-O, and The Chow Hall, as well as a variety of wineries, breweries, and crafters.

Be sure to try your hand at axe throwing and sign up for the cornhole tournament.

Plus, they are hosting a big ticket raffle this year!

Pre-register for the event by clicking here. Individuals must be present to win.

Long Shot Ammo & Arms is located at 660 Longview Road, Fairmount City, PA 16224.

For more information, please visit their Facebook page or give them a call at 814-365-7028.

longshot


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.