Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Barber Trucking to Host Taco Inc. Food Truck in Brookville

Monday, August 29, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

foodtruckBROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Barber Trucking is hosting a Taco Inc. food truck event on Thursday, September 1.

This event is open to the public, and everyone is invited to attend and get a taste of Taco Inc.’s delicious Mexican food on September 1, from 12:00 p.m to 3:00 p.m at Barber Trucking in Brookville.

Taco Inc. recently announced a new location coming to Clarion and just celebrated their one-year anniversary at their Punxsutawney location.

Taco Inc. food truck offers authentic Mexican cuisine, featuring tacos, burritos, taco salads, and more.

Stop by Barber Trucking on Thursday, September 1, and get a taste of the authentic Mexican food that is coming to Clarion!

Barber Trucking is located at 3661 Route 28 N, Brookville, PA 15825.

Visit Taco Inc. on Facebook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
