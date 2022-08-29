 

State Police Calls: Traffic Stop Results in DUI Arrest; Troopers Investigate Animal Neglect

Monday, August 29, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

5DMK1534 copy 2Area state police responded to the following calls:

Suspected DUI in Eldred Township

Marienville-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2016 Ram 1500 on Moore Bridge Road, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County, for summary traffic violations around 11:58 p.m. on Saturday, August 27.

Police say the known 41-year-old male driver was operating the vehicle while impaired.

Charges are pending.

Police Investigating Report of Animal Neglect in Bradford Township

Clearfield-based State Police are investigating a report of animal neglect that occurred in Bradford Township, Clearfield County, around 7:59 p.m. on Friday, August 26.

Police say 41-year-old Jennifer M. Applegate and 45-year-old John C. Gray, both of Penfield, failed to provide any shelter for two large pigs.

Applegate and Gray are also accused of failing to provide an adequate amount of water for the pigs, police say.


