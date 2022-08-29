Theatis Fay (Emrick) Beary, 83, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on May 30, 1939 in Elk City; daughter of the late Alvin “Dutch” and Mabel Exley Emrick.

Theatis was a graduate of Keystone High School.

She married Lloyd A. “Jake” Beary on December 29, 1972, who preceded her in death on April 14, 2011.

Theatis worked at Owens Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion for over 40 years, retiring in 2000.

She enjoyed traveling and RVing over the US and going to Florida with her husband, Jake, after her retirement.

Theatis loved working on jigsaw puzzles, shopping on QVC, watching cowboy shows on tv, and always looked forward to family gatherings and reunions.

She also loved her dogs, especially her “little dog” Skinnie.

Theatis is survived by her sisters, Marabelle Rice of Franklin, Darlene Stewart of Rimersburg, and Karen Craig and her husband, Nelson, of Shippenville and her step-sons, Raymond Beary of West Virginia, Richard Beary and his wife, Cynthia, of Clarion, and Michael Beary and his wife, Theresa, of Ohio; along with many nieces and nephews on the Emrick side and step-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her “little dog” Skinnie.

In addition to her parents and husband, Theatis was preceded in death by her sisters, Janet Myers, Phyllis Bish, and Julie Emrick; her brothers, Charles Emrick, Harry Emrick, and Neil Emrick; 2 nephews, Randy Bish and Brent Emrick; a niece, Christine Warner; and 2 step-grandchildren, Allison Beary and Craig Beary.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Theatis’ caregivers, Fran Beary, Shelby Wolfe, Rose Wolfe, and Bridget Wolfe, who helped Theatis and Skinnie stay at home over time and also the staff at the Clarion Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center and Ascera Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion with Rev. Monty Sayers presiding.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Clarion Moose Lodge #101 immediately following the Mass.

Interment will take place in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Mausoleum at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations can be made in Theatis’ honor to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 720 Liberty Street, Clarion PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

