Clarion Dunkin’ Will Open on September 12

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The area’s first Dunkin’ will be opening soon in Clarion.

The popular coffee shop chain will open at 639 Main Street on Monday, September 12, according to Mike Zappone, Construction and Property Manager for Pittsburgh-based Heartland Restaurant Group.

The former CVS building that stood in the same location was demolished in early June to make way for the new store.

Heartland, the owner of the franchise, operates around 50 Dunkin’ locations across Western Pennsylvania.

Zappone said Clarion “checked all of the boxes,” when the group was scouting the area for possible locations.

“We look at traffic counts, we look at competition, and various other factors,” said Zappone. “We think we finally found a spot that is perfect.”

“Clarion in many ways fits a similar profile in a larger population base than our Slippery Rock store,” said Zappone, noting that the Slippery Rock location has been very successful.

“Clarion, being a county seat, makes it even more attractive.”

Zappone also noted that Kittanning–the closest Dunkin’ location to Clarion–has been prosperous.

The new Main Street business will feature indoor customer seating and a drive-thru lane will that be 15 feet in width.

The drive-thru lane will surround the building, and when leaving the property, motorists will only be able to exit to the right onto Main Street.

Ingress and egress traffic will both be on Main Street, and there will be 16 parking spaces.

Zappone said access to the store was modeled from nearby McDonald’s.

“We don’t see any reason why the location will be an issue,” said Zappone. “People are very used to this type of layout.”

“We feel very confident that we’re in (a) good position.”

The store will employ approximately 40 to 50 people with around half of that number working full-time, according to Zappone.

“We did most of our hiring over the summer,” said Zappone. “We have a staff so far that is very heavily from the Clarion area.”

Zappone said pay rates vary by experience and availability.

The Clarion County Planning Commission granted preliminary approval to the project in February.

”I’d be remiss if I didn’t say the borough and county were tremendous to work with,” said Zappone. “I think that’s a credit to everyone in the county and borough.”

“There is a lot that Clarion has going for it, and we’re excited to be in the downtown area.”

The former CVS property had been on the market since the company moved across the street to a new location in 2017.

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ sells a variety of food items, including various baked goods such as donuts and cookies, coffee, and other drinks. The company has over 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. The brand announced in September 2018 that it would shorten its name from Dunkin’ Donuts to Dunkin’ as part of a push to become the world’s “premier beverage-led, on-the-go brand.” Dunkin’ is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants.

