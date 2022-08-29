Woman Charged With Refusing to Leave Knox Man’s Residence Faces Hearing Tomorrow



CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a 41-year-old woman arrested on trespassing charges after allegedly refusing to leave a Knox man’s residence is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 41-year-old Jill Elizabeth Snyder, of Gibsonia, is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30, in Clarion County Central Court on the following charge:

– Defiant Trespassing Actual Communication to Actor, Misdemeanor 3

Details of the case:

Around 8:52 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, PSP Clarion received a call from a known male victim stating that he and his girlfriend, Jill Snyder, were in an argument, and she refused to leave his residence located on State Route 208, in Knox Borough, Clarion County, according to a criminal complaint.

Upon arrival, police observed the victim and Snyder sitting outside under a small covered porch.

The victim reported that he rents the residence, and Snyder does not live there. He also said that after the argument, he asked Snyder to leave the house and either sleep in her car or find a ride, the complaint states.

The victim explained to police that Snyder was visiting his residence for “a couple days.” He related that he then packed Snyder’s bags for her, brought them to the covered porch, and he and Snyder sat outside until police arrived.

According to the complaint, the victim told police that he and Snyder had both been consuming alcoholic beverages that night and knew that Snyder was unable to safely drive. He then related that he didn’t want Snyder in the house or on the porch. However, if she wanted to stay in her vehicle that was parked in the driveway, that would be fine.

The responding officers witnessed the victim telling Snyder that she could not be in the house or on the porch. They also heard the victim relate to Snyder multiple times, “I know you’ve been drinking. I know you can’t drive yourself, but you can not stay in the house or on the porch. You can sleep it off in your car, or these guys can give you a ride,” according to the complaint.

Although the officers repeatedly asked Snyder if she wanted to sleep in her vehicle, she continued to say that she wanted to sleep on the couch and not in the car. Police also asked if she had the money for a hotel room, as they could transport her to a hotel of her choosing.

Snyder told police she had “a lot” of money and that she makes “$135” an hour. She kept saying that she didn’t want to sleep in a car or go to a hotel, the complaint states.

Snyder related she does not live at this address and lives “near Pittsburgh.”

According to the complaint, after approximately 30 minutes of repeatedly having the same conversation, police gave Snyder one last chance by saying she could either have police take her to a hotel room, she could sleep in her car, or be arrested for defiant trespass.

The complaint states that once again, Snyder said she didn’t want to sleep in a car or go to a hotel, and she remained seated. Police then placed Snyder in handcuffs and arrested her on trespassing charges.

