 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, August 30, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Showers and thunderstorms before 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 4pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. High near 76. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Patchy fog before 2am, then patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Labor Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.