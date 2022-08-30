The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Showers and thunderstorms before 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 4pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. High near 76. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Patchy fog before 2am, then patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Labor Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

