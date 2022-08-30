AAA: Gas Prices Continue to Fall in Pa.

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Gas prices are seven cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.189 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $4.189

Average price during the week of August 22, 2022, $4.254

Average price during the week of August 30, 2021, $3.323

As of Tuesday, August 30, Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $4.19 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $4.23. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $4.28 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $3.99.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas on Monday, August 29:

$4.174 Altoona

$4.223 Beaver

$4.240 Bradford

$4.009 Brookville

$4.237 Butler

$4.216 Clarion

$4.079 DuBois

$4.194 Erie

$4.161 Greensburg

$4.194 Indiana

$4.125 Jeannette

$4.223 Kittanning

$4.215 Latrobe

$4.237 Meadville

$4.267 Mercer

$4.192 New Castle

$4.140 New Kensington

$4.239 Oil City

$4.185 Pittsburgh

$4.208 Sharon

$4.271 Uniontown

$4.237 Warren

$4.091 Washington

Trend Analysis:

The national average for a gallon of gas fell a nickel this past week to $3.85. Even though crude oil prices increased slightly over the past week, lower domestic demand for gasoline is keeping gas prices lower. Today’s national average is $1.16 less than the record set in mid-June and 71 cents more than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased from 9.35 million barrels per day to 8.43 million barrels per day last week. This rate is 920,000 barrels per day lower than last year. Moreover, according to EIA, total domestic gasoline stocks remained almost unchanged week over week. With gas demand down and supplies unchanged, prices at the pump continue to fall. This steady daily decrease, now in its 74th consecutive day, is the longest streak since October 11, 2018 when the national average price of gas fell for 85 consecutive days.

