AAA: Gas Prices Continue to Fall in Pa.

Tuesday, August 30, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

gas-pricesCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Gas prices are seven cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.189 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $4.189
Average price during the week of August 22, 2022, $4.254
Average price during the week of August 30, 2021, $3.323

As of Tuesday, August 30, Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $4.19 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $4.23. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $4.28 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $3.99.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas on Monday, August 29:

$4.174      Altoona
$4.223      Beaver
$4.240      Bradford
$4.009      Brookville
$4.237      Butler
$4.216      Clarion
$4.079      DuBois
$4.194      Erie
$4.161      Greensburg
$4.194      Indiana
$4.125      Jeannette
$4.223      Kittanning
$4.215      Latrobe
$4.237      Meadville
$4.267      Mercer
$4.192      New Castle
$4.140      New Kensington
$4.239      Oil City
$4.185      Pittsburgh
$4.208      Sharon
$4.271      Uniontown
$4.237      Warren
$4.091      Washington

Trend Analysis:

The national average for a gallon of gas fell a nickel this past week to $3.85. Even though crude oil prices increased slightly over the past week, lower domestic demand for gasoline is keeping gas prices lower. Today’s national average is $1.16 less than the record set in mid-June and 71 cents more than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased from 9.35 million barrels per day to 8.43 million barrels per day last week. This rate is 920,000 barrels per day lower than last year. Moreover, according to EIA, total domestic gasoline stocks remained almost unchanged week over week. With gas demand down and supplies unchanged, prices at the pump continue to fall. This steady daily decrease, now in its 74th consecutive day, is the longest streak since October 11, 2018 when the national average price of gas fell for 85 consecutive days.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.


