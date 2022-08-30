BREAKING NEWS: Police Release Details on Manhunt, Suspect Turns Himself In

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A 26-year-old man accused of stealing two vehicles and crashing one of them was taken into custody following a manhunt in Clarion County on Monday.

On August 28 around 5:30 a.m., Clarion-based State Police was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash on State Route 66 in Knox Township. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene prior to police arrival.

As the investigation continued, it was determined that the vehicle involved in the crash was reported stolen in Washington Township.

Later that morning, another vehicle owner contacted PSP Clarion to report a Kia Sorento was stolen from his residence in Lucinda. When troopers arrived on scene and began their initial investigation, they discovered that other vehicles had been entered.

Troopers searched for the suspect and the stolen vehicle in northern Clarion County and surrounding areas, prompting a lockdown at North Clarion School District.

The vehicle was located on Monday and a possible suspect was identified. The suspect–a 26-year-old Pittsburgh man–has turned himself in, according to police. His name has not been released.

A Pennsylvania State Police representative told exploreClarion.com that there was no threat to the public at any time during the incident.

State Police in Clarion and Marienville are asking any other possible victims whose vehicles may have been entered by an unknown individual, to come forward by calling PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710 or PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

The investigation is ongoing.

RELATED ARTICLES

Man Steals Car in Lake Lucy, Crashes It in Lucinda

UPDATE: Lockdown at NC School, Manhunt Over; One Person Taken into Custody

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.