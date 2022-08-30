 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Multi-Cooker Smoked Paprika Chicken

Tuesday, August 30, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Enjoy the richness of this seasoned sauce!

Ingredients

1 medium onion, chopped
4 bone-in chicken breast halves (3 pounds)

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 cup chicken broth
1 tablespoon tomato paste
1 to 2 garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon smoked paprika
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
Dash hot pepper sauce
1 cup sour cream

Directions

-Add onion to the inner pot of a large multi-cooker; top with chicken. In a small bowl, combine flour and broth until smooth. Whisk in tomato paste, garlic, paprika, salt, thyme, and hot pepper sauce. Pour over the chicken. Lock pressure lid. Press pressure function; select poultry setting. Set to medium cook time (30 minutes). Start.

-Quick-release pressure. Remove chicken. Stir sour cream into cooking juices; remove and keep warm. Wipe the inner pot clean.

-Place chicken on a wire rack with handles; lower it into the inner pot. Cover with an air-frying lid. Press the air fry function; select poultry setting. Press timer; set to short cook time (25 minutes). Cook until lightly browned. Serve chicken with reserved sauce.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


