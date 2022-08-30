Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Multi-Cooker Smoked Paprika Chicken

Enjoy the richness of this seasoned sauce!

Ingredients

1 medium onion, chopped

4 bone-in chicken breast halves (3 pounds)



Directions

-Add onion to the inner pot of a large multi-cooker; top with chicken. In a small bowl, combine flour and broth until smooth. Whisk in tomato paste, garlic, paprika, salt, thyme, and hot pepper sauce. Pour over the chicken. Lock pressure lid. Press pressure function; select poultry setting. Set to medium cook time (30 minutes). Start.

-Quick-release pressure. Remove chicken. Stir sour cream into cooking juices; remove and keep warm. Wipe the inner pot clean.

-Place chicken on a wire rack with handles; lower it into the inner pot. Cover with an air-frying lid. Press the air fry function; select poultry setting. Press timer; set to short cook time (25 minutes). Cook until lightly browned. Serve chicken with reserved sauce.

