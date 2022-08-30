Clarion Native and Global Music Award Winner Katherine ‘Kat’ Farnham Coming to Foxburg

FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts is bringing 9-Time Global Music Award winning and internationally acclaimed singer/songwriter/pianist Katherine “Kool Kat” Farnham back to the region.

Farnham and her three piece band back–-Denny Jiosa, guitar; Roy Vogt, bass; and Rich Adams, drums–will be performing at Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall on Saturday, September 17 at 7:30 PM .

This amazingly talented, four-octave vocalist and classically trained pianist and diverse artist crosses musical styles, and for her Lincoln Hall audience will be performing songs from her most recent award-winning album “Love Philosophy”. Her set will combine originals with well-loved jazz and Latin jazz standards, adult contemporary, Broadway, soul, R&B, fusion and well known favorites, such as “Besame Mucho”, Billie Holiday’s “Good Morning Heartache”, and the smash Broadway hit “People”.

Tickets are: Adults $25, Members $20, and Students $15. Call early to reserve: 724-659-3153, pay by check or cash at the door, or BUY ONLINE at alleghenyriverstone.org.

September 17 also is All Clarion Arts Day in Foxburg – beginning at the Red Brick Gallery. Arrive early before the 7:30 p.m. concert for a wine and cheese opening from 5 to 7:00 p.m. for the exhibit of 5 Clarion Artists: Mary Hamilton, Carolyn Shiffhouer, H.O. “Jake” Jacobson, Karl Jacobson and Darren Troese. Those attending the 5 Clarion Artists Meet the Artists reception on September 17 will receive a voucher to only pay the $20 ARCA member price for Kat Farnham’s 7:30 p.m. concert in Lincoln Hall.

Calling herself a jazz and Americana roots musician, Kat’s actual roots trace back to Clarion, PA, as a graduate of Clarion Area High School.

Whether dressed in the elegance and glamour of vintage chic or in street-savvy, hip attire, this gorgeous woman was the former “Miss Teen Autumn Leaf Festival.” Raised in a musical family, her father, Dean, a Clarion University professor, was a musician-arranger-scholar who in his earlier life toured as a trombonist with Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops and performed with the Baltimore Symphony and the Sante Fe Opera. Kat took piano lessons from her mom, an early influence, as she was a concert pianist herself and Director of the New England Conservatory’s Wellesley Branch. A young prodigy, Kat wrote her first song at age 5 during a family road trip and performed her first vocal solo the same year. She went on to graduate summa cum laude from the Boston’s renowned Berklee College of Music.

When she won the LA Music Award for Female Singer Song Writer of the Year, Kat was hailed as one of the industry’s most promising new artists – a promise she continues to fulfill with each new, inspiring and award winning album and single release. Having been compared to such diverse artists as Norah Jones, Joni Mitchell, Sarah Vaughn, Diana Krall and Celine Dion, LA Music Awards noted that “…she writes prolifically of love, passion, hope and myth with a thoughtful integrity that both illuminates and entertains.” Hers is a musical and soulful message relevant for our times. All Music Guide says “Her lyrics are heavy and meaningful, but her vocalizing is soaring.”



