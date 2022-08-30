CNET: Newbie Woman Busted for Selling Meth to Confidential Informant

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team busted a local woman for reportedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant.

Court documents indicate criminal charges were filed against 30-year-old Sabrina Renee Deapen, of New Bethlehem, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Friday, August 26, 2022.

According to a criminal complaint, CNET (Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team) utilized a C.I. (confidential informant) on December 27, 2021, to conduct a controlled purchase of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, from Sabrina Deapen in exchange for $400.00 in U.S. currency.

The C.I. and Deapen communicated via social media, phone calls, and text messages to set up the transaction for a half ounce of meth for $400.00. Deapen agreed to meet the C.I. in the Rimersburg area around 9:00 p.m. on December 27, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, Deapen told the C.I. that “they had to run to Oil City to pick up the meth” and several hours passed before the transaction took place

The transaction eventually occurred around 1:05 a.m. on December 28, and Deapen provided the C.I. with three ziplock baggies of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, the complaint states.

On March 10, 2022, a forensic scientist with the Erie Regional Lab issued a lab report indicating that the contents seized by police contained 12.45 grams of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II Controlled Substance, according to the complaint.

Deapen faces the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Conspiracy – Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Criminal Use of Communication Facility, Felony 3

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

She is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

