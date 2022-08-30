Coming Up Aces: Wiant’s Deadly Serve Helps Clarion-Limestone Sweep Union in Season Opener

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — It may not have been the cleanest start for Clarion-Limestone volleyball coach Ryan Troupe and his team, but the Lions got enough contributions from a variety of sources to roll to a 25-13, 25-17, 25-9 season-opening victory over Union on Tuesday evening at the Lion’s Den.

Jenna Dunn collected nine kills while Alyssa Wiant had a monster service game with 20 points, including seven of the 14 aces for Clarion-Limestone.

Abby Knapp served for nine points with three aces while Kendall Dunn and Kaylee Smith each served for seven points. Sarah Bottaro added three kills while Kendall Dunn handed out 24 assists.

“Jenna has shifted to outside this season from inside last season,” said Troupe. “She has a strong arm, so we’re going to use that. She has room to improve, but she’s only a sophomore. I like what I’m seeing though.”

After a 10-8 lead in the first set, Wiant served for four straight points, which helped the Lions jump to a 14-8 lead and start to pull away. Union did close to within four at 16-12 before C-L closed the set on a 9-1 run for the 25-13 victory.

Knapp served for the final four points of the set.

In the second set, Wiant turned an 11-8 lead into a 20-8 lead with nine straight service points.

“Alyssa is one of our most consistent servers on the team,” said Troupe. “She hits her spots so well, wherever I tell her to put it that’s where she puts it. She had 20 points tonight with like six or seven aces that was really nice to see.”

Union kept trying to fight back, but the hole was just too big as the Lions finally closed out the set 25-17.

In the third set after a 5-5 tie, C-L closed things out with a 20-4 run, which included Wiant serving for the final seven points.

“Our goal is to win every match, but in saying that we certainly didn’t play our cleanest match,” said Troupe. “We have things to improve on for sure. I told the girls that the season is a marathon and not a sprint so we need to continue to improve in each practice as well as in each game we play.”

