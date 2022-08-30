SPONSORED: ‘Red, White, and Blue’ on Sale at Deer Creek Winery Through Labor Day!

 

Tuesday, August 30, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

deer-creek-newSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Red, Fryburg White, and Buck Run Blue are on sale at Deer Creek Winery for $29.99 through Labor Day.

The sale runs from Tuesday, August 30, through Monday, September 5.

Deer Creek Red

Deer-Creek-Red

Two of Deer Creek’s favorite grapes blended together, Fredonia and Niagara. This is a delicious, sweet, and refreshing wine to share with those you love.

Fryburg White

Fryburg White

The sweet grapey aroma leads to a wonderful experience. Enjoy a glass with your friends. Bold Niagara flavor.

Buck Run Blue

buck run blue

This blueberry wine is as smooth as a buck running through the midnight blue. Enjoy it as an after dinner wine or poured over your favorite dessert. It is 100% Blueberry Wine with a Sweetness Scale 3 (Scale 1 Dry to 4 Sweet).

Stop in at Deer Creek Winery located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa., and sample their Deer Creek Red, Fryburg White, and Buck Run Blue, as well as other wines to discover your Vinotype.

For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery at Facebook.com/DeerCreekWinery and https://www.deercreekwine.com/.


