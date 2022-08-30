Man Steals Car in Lake Lucy, Crashes It in Lucinda

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 26-year-old man is in hot water after he allegedly stole a car and crashed it in the Lucinda area.

Marienville-based State Police said a 55-year-old Tionesta man told investigators he went to bed around midnight on August 28 and woke up later that morning to discover his vehicle had been stolen.

The vehicle was parked outside his Wolfs Corner Road residence at the time of the theft.

Police said the vehicle was later recovered following a hit-and-run crash in the Lucinda area.

According to police, a 26-year-old Pittsburgh man was arrested in connection with the incident.

No further details have been released as of Tuesday morning.

The incident remains under investigation.

