Police Seeking Information on Theft on Camp Coffman Road

Tuesday, August 30, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Police CarPINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public for information on a theft that occurred on Camp Coffman Road last Thursday night.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the crime occurred sometime between 5:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, at a property located at 5397 Camp Coffman Road, in Pinegrove Township, Venango County.

Police say an unknown actor(s) arrived on the scene by unknown means and took a 300-gallon water tank.

The actor(s) then fled the scene in an unknown direction by unknown means.

The water tank is valued at $300.00.

The victim is a 76-year-old Oil City man.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call PSP Franklin at 814-676-6596.


