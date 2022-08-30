Robert Jon Nathaniel Lewis, of Piney Dam Road, Clarion, a well-known local building contractor and Monroe Township Supervisor, passed away August 29, 2022 in his home after a period of declining health.

Robert was born April 4, 1934 to Floyd D. Lewis and Dorothy Elliott Lewis in Williamsburg.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Betty Edmonds (Junior) and two brothers, Don D. Lewis (Betty Dee), and Elliott “Pete” Lewis (Sally).

His surviving siblings are Patricia Smith (Robert) of Sun City, AZ, Kay Means of Greenville, SC and Jenny Bowen of Clarion.

Robert married the former Linda S. Reed in March, 1978.

They had four sons, Jason Floyd (Amanda) of Clarion; Nathaniel Jon (Sheri) of State College, and Benjamin Lucas (Charity) of Knox.

He was preceded in death by his fourth son in 2018, Adam Ray (State College).

He had six sons to a previous marriage, Steve of DuBois, Tim (Cheri) of South Carolina, Mark of Clarion, and Dan (Keri) of Iowa.

He was preceded in death by sons, Phillip A. and Jonathan W., and daughter-in-law, Linda (Mark), all of Clarion.

Robert has several grandchildren and great grandchildren who adored their “grandpa” and he always looked for opportunities to share an adventure or a game with them.

He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Robert graduated from Clarion High School in 1951.

He started working with his father, a stone mason, at the age of 15 and worked until he retired at the age of 85.

He worked in the construction industry for Clarion Contractors for several years and worked in a couple partnerships, Lewis and Booth Construction and Double B Builders.

He had his own business, Robert J. Lewis, Contractor, until he stopped working.

While he started out in masonry with his father and uncles, he eventually worked with carpentry, residential and business, new construction and remodeling.

His work can be found throughout Clarion and the surrounding areas.

During those years he mentored many young men and established many friendships in the trade.

He remained interested in the work of his children and there is no doubt he instilled a strong work ethic in them.

Robert served as a Monroe Township Supervisor for 31 years and was currently still serving in that position.

He had a passion for the work of the government and serving the people he represented.

Currently he was president of CCATO and still wanting to actively promote issues he felt important to the township and the county.

Robert was an active member of the Clarion Lions Club for 26 years.

He attended the Williamsburg Community Church of God, which he helped build, and where he served as an adult Sunday School teacher for many years.

In addition, he was a member of the Clarion County Camp of the Gideons International for 35 years, serving in various positions throughout those years.

He was passionate about the ministry and loved to share his thoughts on the Bible and the Lord through many different Bible studies, conversations and prayer meetings.

In his free time Robert liked to garden and experiment with gardening.

He also spent time “tinkering” with wood in his latter years experimenting with different projects and sharing with others.

Robert loved his family and enjoyed playing board games with his grandchildren, always challenging them.

Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St., Clarion, Pa 16214.

An additional viewing will be held Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 10am to 11am at the Trinity Point Church of God, 180 W. Trinity Drive, Clarion, Pa 16214.

Funeral services will be held at 11am at the church with Pastor Bruce Wilson of Trinity Point Church of God and Pastor Tom Young of the Williamsburg Church of God officiating.

Interment will take place in the Reidsburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s name to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 134 Clarion or the Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 271 Perkins Rd., Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

