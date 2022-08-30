Say What?!: Pennsylvania Man Wins $2.08M Lottery Jackpot While Visiting Michigan

WARREN, Michigan – A Pennsylvania man visiting family in Michigan won a $2.08 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery during his trip.

The 59-year-old Pennsylvania man told Michigan Lottery officials he bought a ticket for the Lotto 47 drawing during a stop at Shoppers Market Plus in Warren.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.