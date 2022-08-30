It is with the deepest unimaginable broken hearts that we have to share the passing of our beloved son, brother, uncle and grandson, Scotty Schultz, Jr., 31, of Harrisville, due to an automobile accident on August 28, 2022.

Scotty was born August 13, 1991 in Grove City.

He was the son of Scott Schultz Sr and Tracey Kerr Schultz.

He graduated from Franklin High School and was currently working for Pepsi Company in Franklin as a mechanic.

Scotty had a heart that was so kind and loving.

All that knew him knew that he would give the shirt off his back if you needed it!

He would always drop anything he was doing for anyone that needed his help.

He planted seeds of kindness and generosity that outnumbered all the grains of sand in the oceans!

His true love was his family, his few close friends, hunting and collecting guns.

Loved ones to cherish his memory is his family and few very close friends including his Dad and Mama Scott and Tracey Schultz of Harrisville; his two sisters and their families Ashley Sobieralski and her husband Marty and their children Emmett, Elliott, Cole and Sophie; Toni Troyer and her husband Levi and their children Madison, Emily and Natilie; his brother Matthew Schultz.

Scotty’s grandmother Diana Schultz and many aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

Scotty was welcomed into heaven by his Pap Pap Charles Kerr, grandfather Harry Schultz, and grandmothers Margaret Kerr and Edith Kerr.

We will long for his love and laughter for the rest of our lives!

He loved the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal savior so we have the assurance that we will see him again!

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home in Clintonville is assisting the family with arrangements.

Services were private.

Friends and family can send condolences by visiting the funeral home website at www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

