Shirley L. Kope

Tuesday, August 30, 2022 @ 07:08 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-AJyOLlSGI3cYShirley L. Kope, 86, of Utica, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Meadville Medical Center where she was able to have all her family close beside her during the final hours of her life.

She was born on February 20, 1936 in Franklin, PA to John Blair and Irene (Stone) Blair.

On January 13, 1961 Shirley married the love of her life, Glenn Kope.

She worked at Polk Center as an RSW for over 17 years; and was employed in various other professions throughout her life.

Mrs. Kope was a member of the Franklin Church of the Nazarene.

She loved the Lord and is now rejoicing in Heaven.

She loved everyone and never said a negative word about anyone.

She was a prayer warrior and loved sending cards to people in which her and Glenn would pray over.

Most of all, she loved spending every special occasion with her family.

They were her greatest joy in life.

Survivors left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 61 years, her forever love, Glenn Kope; children, Karen (Lou) Rice, Brian Kope, and Barry (Amy) Kope; grandchildren, Heidi (Patrick) Hoey, Amanda Rushmore, Bailey Gifford, Ben Kope, Emily Kope, Lakken Kope, Brian James Kope, Justin Kope, Justin Baughman, Brandi Sloss, Jamie Tomlinson, Ryan Kelly, Rachelle Kelly, Courtney Lawson, George Lawson, and Jacob Kope; multiple great-grandchildren; one sister, Nancy Miller; one sister-in-law, Virginia, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Alice Blair; brother, John “Jack” Blair, Jr.; sister, Marian Tologo; brother-in-laws, Albert Tologo and Ronald Miller.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Stoneboro.

Friends and family are welcome to the Franklin Church of the Nazarene, 393 Pone Lane, Franklin, PA 16323, from 12-3 pm on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 with funeral service to follow at the church at 3pm with Pastor Dave Smith officiating.

Memorial contributions or donations may be made to the Franklin Church of the Nazarene, 393 Pone Lane, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send online condolences and tributes please go to wwww.roseandblackfh.com.


