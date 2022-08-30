 

SPONSORED: Don’t Get Left in the Dark; Get Your Kohler Generator at Tionesta Builder’s Supply.

Tuesday, August 30, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

pexels-pixabay-277667 (1)SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Tionesta Builders Supply keeps a full line of Kohler Generators in stock so you don’t have to be left in the dark!

Keep your power on even when the power is out. Pick up a Kohler Generator at Tionesta Builders Supply and never lose power again.

When there’s a power outage your Kohler Generator will keep your internet on, your refrigerator cold, and your family protected.

Stop in at Tionesta Builders Supply and ask one of their knowledgeable employees which Kohler Generator would be the best fit for your home!

Kohler a

Tionesta Builders Supply has two locations to serve the community better:

Shippenville location:
– 81 Amsler Avenue, Shippenville, PA 16254
Call: 814-226-5040

Tionesta location:
– 613 Route 36, Tionesta, Pennsylvania 16353
Call: 814-755-3561

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/tionestabuilderssupply/
Website: https://www.tionestabuilders.us


