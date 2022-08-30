SPONSORED: Webco Industries Opens CareATC Family Health Services to Provide Care for Employees
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Webco Industries opened the Webco CareATC Family Health Services in Oil City on Tuesday, August 23.
This new facility provides primary, preventive, illness and injury care free of charge to all Webco employees enrolled in the health plan, as well as covered spouses and dependents aged two and up.
Employees with chronic health conditions will be able to manage their care through CareATC, saving time and money.
“At Webco, people make the difference. It only makes sense for us to take care of our employees’ health through premier programs like CareATC,” explained Bobbie Jones, Webco Human Resource Manager for Oil City.
Providing care free of charge means that employees enrolled in Webco’s health plan will pay no copay, deductible, or coinsurance costs for CareATC services. Labs and medications provided during an employee’s visit will also be provided at no cost.
“We strongly encourage all employees to take advantage of Webco’s health plan and health benefits, including no-cost services like CareATC. We choose to be an employer of choice in every community that we operate in, and that means taking care of our employees in the best way possible,” said President and COO of Webco Industries Dave Boyer.
In addition to primary, preventative, illness and injury care, treatments and services available through CareATC to Webco employees who utilize the health care plan include, but are not limited to:
Adult Immunizations
Allergies / Asthma
Annual Physicals
Cold / Flu / Congestion
Diabetes Management
Generic Medications
High Blood Pressure
High Cholesterol
Lab Work / Tests
Minor Injuries
Personal Health Assessments (PHA)
Sport Physicals
Telemedicine
Thyroid Disorders
Tobacco Cessation
Well Woman Exams
Webco CareATC Family Health Services is located at 22 Seneca Street, Oil City, Pa.
