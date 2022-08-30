Tina M. Lorenz, 65, of Lincolnton, North Carolina and formerly of Rimersburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at her home following an extended illness.

Born on October 24, 1956, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Harold Gale and Margie Annie Louise (Womeldorf) Smeltzer.

Tina worked as a nurse for the Kindred Nursing Center.

She is survived by three children, Dawn Eakes and her husband, Johnnie of Lincolnton, N. C., Keith Lorenz and his wife, Mary of Charleroi, and Teri Lee Gill and her husband, Tracey of Cherryville, N. C., seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and three sisters, Iva “Sue” Tyson (Don Chandler), and Dianne Billotte (Edward) both of East Brady, and Dorthy Runyan (Dan Guntrum) of Rimersburg.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Carol Jean Best, and three brothers, Vincent, Terry, and John Smeltzer.

Visitation will be on Monday, August 29, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will be on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the funeral home at 11:00 am with Pastor Doug Henry officiating

Interment will be in the Squirrel Hill Cemetery, Porter Township, Clarion County.

Online condolences may be sent top the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

