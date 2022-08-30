Wayne Samuel Roach, 87, of Oil City, was called to his eternal home on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca with his daughters by his side.

Born on December 4, 1934, he was the son of the late George S. and Laura D. Swihart Roach.

He graduated from Oil City High School in 1952.

He was so happy to recently attend his 70th class reunion party at the Arthur Steffee residence in Foxburg this past June.

He worked at Union Furniture while attending college in Pittsburgh.

He then went on to work at Joy Manufacturing in Franklin, retiring in 1997.

On August 28, 1954, he married his high school sweetheart, Gretchen C. Thomas, at Good Hope Lutheran Church.

They celebrated 65 years of marriage in 2019.

Gretchen preceded him in death on June 6, 2020.

Wayne’s forty-year career at Joy Manufacturing began as a maintenance man.

He had a very strong work ethic; he worked his way up to machinist and then a general foreman in the machine shop.

He valued his years at Joy Manufacturing and made many lasting friendships.

The “Joy Boys” enjoyed hunting and fishing together through the years.

While his girls were young, he became a Boy Scout Leader for many years through the Good Hope Lutheran Church; he had such fond memories of his adventures with “his boys” and instilled in them many valuable life lessons.

His faith was a very important part of his life.

He was an active member of the Good Hope Lutheran Church, where he served in many capacities throughout the years.

He had a kind, giving spirit throughout his life and would help others in any way he could.

After he retired, Wayne became an avid golfer with his wife.

They ventured to golf courses far and wide with his brother and sister-in-law, Butch and Gloria Aughenbaugh, where laughter and fun always ensued.

He also enjoyed playing in his men’s league at the Sleepy Hollow Golf Course.

Wayne and his wife enjoyed traveling.

They were blessed to travel to Alaska and Hawaii.

They spent several winters in Myrtle Beach with friends Jack and Judy Blaine.

They became snowbirds in Bradenton, FL.

They enjoyed many fun trips with the Gallavanter’s Club.

They also took several family trips to Black Lake, NY, where laughter and shenanigans abounded.

Wayne made sure his children and grandchildren took a yearly vacation, starting when they were young.

Chautaqua Lake was their favorite place to go every summer.

Everyone enjoyed fishing and tubing in grandpa’s boat, which he took great pride in.

As his health declined, he found joy in the little things, especially his dog, Lily, and mowing on his John Deer tractor.

Wayne is survived by his two daughters, Karen Chrispen and husband Rex, and Kelley McHenry and husband, Barry all of Oil City; five grandsons, Danny Gutowski and wife Ashley of Oil City, Bobby Chrispen of Oil City, David McClellan and wife Jennifer of Oil City, Jacob Serafin of Oil City, and Matthew McClellan and wife Sara of Raleigh, NC; five great grandchildren, Trevor and Gracie Gutowski, and Alayna and Carter Chrispen, and the newest addition, Charlotte Mae McClellan, who was born on August 19, 2022.

Also surviving are two sisters, Gloria Aughenbaugh of Oil City and Nancy Thomas-Lake of Buffalo as well as many special nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Gretchen, he was preceded in death by his only brother, Kenneth Roach; brothers-in-law, Robert Thomas, LeRoy Thomas, Forest Thomas, Merritt Thomas, Charles “Butch” Aughenbaugh, and Michael Gulla; a sister-in-law, Earldean Gulla; and two nieces, Kimberly Kurtich and Cathy Goodman.

Visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 31, from 4 to 7 pm.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 1, at the Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City at 11 am, with an hour of visitation before the funeral, with the Rev. Michael Parsh and the Rev. Sandra Jones co-officiating.

Interment will be in Shaw Farm Cemetery.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the doctors and nurses at UPMC Northwest, especially Dr. Lencer, for their compassionate care and kindness to Wayne and his family during his hospital stay.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Salvation Army, or Good Hope Lutheran Church.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

