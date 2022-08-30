 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Williamson Family Thanks Community for Heart Touching Tribute to Their Father

Tuesday, August 30, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

F728E86E-D02D-4663-B48B-9C4213956E4D (1)The children of the late Jim Williamson, Eric Williamson and Brianne McPherson, submitted the following thank you later following Friday night’s tribute to their father.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

We want to take a moment to thank everyone that attended the Wildcats Football game on Friday, August 26 to honor and remember our Dad, Jim Williamson. We especially want to say thank you to Dave and Davey Eggleton, Brad Frazier, Jess Quinn, Corey Rex and others in the Wildcat community for organizing such a wonderful event.

He would have been humbled by the amount of former players, coaches and students that shared stories and memories. We loved having the opportunity to laugh and reminisce with people we know he respected and cared about. Even though our Dad may not have liked being the center of attention, that night was such a heartfelt celebration of how he truly made a difference in the lives of so many.

Coach Clyde Conti, thank you for your meaningful speech. Our Dad enjoyed his years with you not only as an assistant coach, but as your friend too.

On behalf of our family, thank you again for honoring our Dad and your Coach, Jim Williamson.

-Eric Williamson & Brianne McPherson

image (39) (1)


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.