Williamson Family Thanks Community for Heart Touching Tribute to Their Father

The children of the late Jim Williamson, Eric Williamson and Brianne McPherson, submitted the following thank you later following Friday night’s tribute to their father.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

We want to take a moment to thank everyone that attended the Wildcats Football game on Friday, August 26 to honor and remember our Dad, Jim Williamson. We especially want to say thank you to Dave and Davey Eggleton, Brad Frazier, Jess Quinn, Corey Rex and others in the Wildcat community for organizing such a wonderful event.

He would have been humbled by the amount of former players, coaches and students that shared stories and memories. We loved having the opportunity to laugh and reminisce with people we know he respected and cared about. Even though our Dad may not have liked being the center of attention, that night was such a heartfelt celebration of how he truly made a difference in the lives of so many.

Coach Clyde Conti, thank you for your meaningful speech. Our Dad enjoyed his years with you not only as an assistant coach, but as your friend too.

On behalf of our family, thank you again for honoring our Dad and your Coach, Jim Williamson.

-Eric Williamson & Brianne McPherson