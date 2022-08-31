7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind around 6 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Light and variable wind.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Sunday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night – A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Labor Day – A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
