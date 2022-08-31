8-30 ROUNDUP: KC’s Fritch Wins Medalist Honors at KSAC Mega Match; Redbank Valley Earns Soccer Sweep Over Keystone

FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Last year, Chloe Fritch hobbled her way to a second-place finish at the District 9 Class 2A Girls Golf Individual Championships while playing on a broken foot suffered on the soccer pitch.

(Above, Chloe Fritch with her father and Karns City golf coach Eric Fritch.)

This year, the foot is healed and the Karns City sophomore is ready to have a big season on the links.

She’s off to a good start, firing a 2-over-par a 36 at Foxburg Country Club on Tuesday afternoon to win medalist honors at the Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference Mega Match.

Fritch edged a pair of Clarion golfers, Kameron Kerle and Devon Lauer, who both shot 37s to help the Bobcats place first as a team, and also finished a stroke ahead of Momiteau’s Jacon Felsing.

Clarion, which shot a 201, had four of the top six scores. Lucas Mitrosky shot a 38 and McKayla Kerle and 39.

Cranberry was second behind the Bobcats with a team score of 229. Clarion-Limestone was third at 242 and Moniteau fourth at 243.

Karns City didn’t have a team score with only three golfers competing .

Fritch was amazingly consistent throughout her nine-hole round with seven pars and two bogeys.

GIRLS SOCCER

Alexandra Shoemaker and Lia Haegeter combined to score seven goals as Redbank Valley downed Keystone, 11-3.

Shoemaker scored four times and Hagerter, a freshman, three.

Bella Orr also scored twice for the Bulldogs.

Ember Hetrick added a goal and two assists.

KARNS CITY 2, SLIPPERY ROCK 1 – McKenna Martin and Sophia Bonetto each scored as the Gremlins edged the Rockets.

Freshman Hanna Dailey and senior Emma Dailey had the assists for Karns City, which will host Brookville at 7 p.m. Thursday.

CLARION 1, FOREST 0 – Alexis Coull scored the only goal of the game as the Bobcats triumphed.

The shutout was preserved in net by Chesney Boggess.

BOYS SOCCER

Bailee Verdill followed up his four-goal effort in the opener on Monday with another four-goal match in helping Clarion-Limestone to its second win in as many days with a 5-2 victory over Forest.

Verdill scored the first four goals of the contest in the first half to stake the Lions to the big lead.

Logan Bish netted a goal for the Fires to cut the lead to 4-1 at halftime.

Reece Geiger scored on a penalty kick at the 27:44 mark of the second half for a 5-1 C-L lead before Mitch Bawden added the final goal of the contest at 7:39 for Forest.

REDBANK VALLEY 13, KEYSTONE 0 – Owen Clouse’s attack on the Redbank Valley soccer record book began early with six goals in a 13-0 win over Keystone.

Clouse scored a school-record 39 goals last season.

Owen Harmon also had a big night, finding the net three times. Clouse and Harmon also had two assists each.

VOLLEYBALL

Rosie Carden had four aces, three kills, seven assists and two digs and Ava Fox added eight kills, seven digs and a pair of blocks as Karns City swept Moniteau, 25-22, 25-14, 26-24.

NORTH CLARION 3, FOREST 0 – Makenzie Lupole had four kills and 10 digs and Ainsley Hartle had 16 assists to lead the Wolves to the 25-12, 25-14, 25-3 sweep.

Kyler Freeman added five kills and five digs for North Clarion.

