Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Rosemary Salmon and Veggies

Include sliced zucchini, small cauliflower florets, or fresh green beans with this meal!

Ingredients

1-1/2 pounds salmon fillets, cut into 4 portions

2 tablespoons melted coconut oil or olive oil



2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary or 3/4 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed1 garlic clove, minced1/2 teaspoon salt1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed1 medium sweet red pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces1/4 teaspoon pepperLemon wedges

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 400°. Place salmon in a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Combine oil, vinegar, rosemary, garlic, and salt. Pour half over the salmon. Place asparagus and red pepper in a large bowl; drizzle with the remaining oil mixture and toss to coat. Arrange around salmon in pan; sprinkle with pepper.

-Bake until salmon flakes easily with a fork and vegetables are tender, 12-15 minutes. Serve with lemon wedges.

