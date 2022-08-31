 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Rosemary Salmon and Veggies

Wednesday, August 31, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Include sliced zucchini, small cauliflower florets, or fresh green beans with this meal!

Ingredients

1-1/2 pounds salmon fillets, cut into 4 portions
2 tablespoons melted coconut oil or olive oil

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
2 teaspoons minced fresh rosemary or 3/4 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed
1 garlic clove, minced
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 pound fresh asparagus, trimmed
1 medium sweet red pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Lemon wedges

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 400°. Place salmon in a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Combine oil, vinegar, rosemary, garlic, and salt. Pour half over the salmon. Place asparagus and red pepper in a large bowl; drizzle with the remaining oil mixture and toss to coat. Arrange around salmon in pan; sprinkle with pepper.

-Bake until salmon flakes easily with a fork and vegetables are tender, 12-15 minutes. Serve with lemon wedges.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


