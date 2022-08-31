Clarion Hospital Reports 48 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 48 new positive COVID-19 cases and one death.

The previous report was released on Monday, August 22, 2022.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update August 29, 2022

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 08/28/2022: 24,713

Test obtained at CH: 18,828

Positives: 5,214

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 08/28/2022: 115,792

Tests obtained at BMH: 30,899

Positives: 19,190

Hospital Inpatients as of 08/29/2022, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 3 patients. 0 suspected. 3 confirmed. 3 ICU.

DOH reporting: CH reported 1 death on 08/24/2022.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 22 patients. 0 suspected. 22 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

