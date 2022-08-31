 

Engagement Announcement: Ashley Eck and Luke Brown

Wednesday, August 31, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

19D61E33-08F3-41F9-874B-47D69C968A9A (1)
A road trip to scenic Hocking Hills, Ohio, turned into a memorable occasion for a local couple!

On June 28, 2022, Ashley Eck and Luke Brown were hiking at Old Man’s Cave in Hocking Hills, Ohio, and they found someone to take their picture along the trail.

Much to Ashley’s surprise, Luke got down on one knee and proposed to her.

“I thought we were just getting pictures,” Ashley told exploreClarion.com.

“I had suspected that it (the proposal) might happen on our trip, but when it did, I was still surprised and really excited.”

Ashley and Luke met four years ago through mutual friends. Their common interests, such as the Penguins and the Pirates, enhanced their relationship.

baseballgame

They have an October 15, 2022 wedding planned with a traditional ceremony at Leatherwood Church in New Bethlehem.

The couple will reside in Sligo.

Ashley works for The Haskell House and EYT Media; she is the daughter of Adam and Pam Eck.

Luke is employed by Primerica Financial Services; he is the son of Tim and Penny Brown, of New Bethlehem.

