Featured Local Job: Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant

Wednesday, August 31, 2022 @ 04:08 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has an opening for a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant.

This position is a full-time position (184 days) working with students in the preschool program through 12th grade.

Requires COTA License and Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances, previous experience preferred.

This is a bargaining unit position. Hours are dependent on service locations, somewhere between 7:30-3:00 or 8:00-3:30.

A position is available in Venango/Crawford County, Clarion/Forest County, and Jefferson/Clearfield County.

Send application information to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214. Application packet may include, but is not limited to, letter of interest, resume, standard job application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications for working with children.

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.


