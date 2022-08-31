June Jeanette Rogers, 75, of Midwest City, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully at home Sunday August 28, 2022, with her loving family at her side.

June was born on August 3, 1947 in Helena, Arkansas to John and Mary Lee Tapley.

She is the eldest of their 3 children.

With her father being a member of the US Air Force, the family traveled the world for many years.

June graduated from Keycoughtan High School in Virginia in 1966.

In 1971 she graduated from Beautician School in Dover, Delaware where she met John George Rogers who was stationed at Dover Air Force Base.

October 10, 1972, June married John in Oil City, Pennsylvania.

A year after the marriage they were stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii where their only child, Lisa was born in March 1974.

Upon being stationed at Tinker Air Force Base in 1978, June and John took residence in Midwest City, Oklahoma. June spent a majority of her life working in building materials.

She was a Receiving Manager for Payless Cashways, Builder’s Square and Lowes.

In 2009, June retired from Lowes to be a full time homemaker.

June enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

She also enjoyed travelling to see friends and family scattered in many states.

She was an active member of the VFW Auxillary, Post 7192.

June also spent her time spoiling her only grandchild, Colin Hiel.

June was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Lee Tapley.

She is survived by John Rogers of the home; Lisa Hiel and husband Kevin of Jones, Oklahoma; grandson, Colin Hiel of Jones, Oklahoma; sister, Linda Pruyne of E. Smithfield, Pennsylvania; and brother, John Tapley of Smyrna, Tennessee.

She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and a long list of friends.

Friends will be received on Friday, September 2, 2022 from 1pm-8pm and a Memorial Service has been scheduled for Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 1:00pm at Barnes Friederich Funeral Home, located at 1820 S. Douglas Blvd, Midwest City, Oklahoma 73130.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Cancer Society.

