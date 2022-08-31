 

Karen Lee Emings

Wednesday, August 31, 2022 @ 07:08 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Karen Lee Emings, 80, of North Apollo, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Quality Life Services in Washington Twp.

She was born on Friday November 28, 1941 in New Bethlehem, Pa.

The daughter of the late Williard Demerle and Clara Geraldine Anthony Hayes.

Before her retirement, she was self-employed with her husband in their welding company, where she served as the office administrator.

Karen enjoyed camping, crafting, and sewing, loved to socialize and cherished time spent with her grandchildren.

She is survived by two children; Tammy Lynn Catlos and her husband, Mike, of Vandergrift, and Scott Emings and his wife, Michele, of New Bethlehem, three grandchildren; Lauren Leskowak and her husband, Dave, of Leechburg, Brooke Reddinger and her husband, Andrew, of Distant, Pa and Mikaela Ferringer and her husband, Nicholas, of Fairmont City, Pa, six great grandchildren; Hayes, Aunika, Vivian, Hudson, and Xander and a brother; Dr. Robert Hayes and his wife, Mary, of Virginia.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Darl Leroy Emings in May of 2014.

At her request, all arrangements are private.

Interment will be held at New Bethlehem Cemetery in Clarion County.

Arrangements are under the care of Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home.


