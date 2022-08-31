 

Police Find Over a Dozen Animals Covered in Feces in ‘Deplorable Conditions’ at Area Residence

Wednesday, August 31, 2022 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-car-gf9b6eb252_1920 (1)SUMMIT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a search warrant in which over a dozen animals were found covered in feces and in poor health at an area residence.

According to Butler-based State Police, troopers executed a search warrant around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, at a residence located on Saxonburg Road for an ongoing animal cruelty case.

Police say ten German Shepherd dogs and three cats were seized at the scene.

Due to “deplorable conditions,” troopers utilized hazmat suits along with breathing apparatuses to conduct the search, police say.

Two officers from the Beaver County Humane Police and ANNA Shelter from Erie seized the dogs and cats. The animals were in poor health and were covered in feces, mites, fleas, and lice.

Butler County CYS was then contacted and went to the scene before determining that the house was unlivable, police said.

A Summit Township Zoning officer arrived on the scene and immediately condemned the residence due to the terrible conditions.

According to police, 48-year-old Regina Pruitt and 55-year-old Robert Pruitt, both of Butler, were placed into custody and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Lewis Stoughton on related animal cruelty and Endangering Welfare of a Child charges.

No further details were released regarding the child.


exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

